Man who beheaded his wife in Iran

The release of a video of an Iranian man displaying the head of his young wife he had just beheaded on the street sparked widespread outrage in Iran on Tuesday.

Mona Heidari17, suspected of adultery, was beheaded on Sunday by her husband and her brother in law in Ahvaz, capital of the province of Khozestanin the southwest of the country, the Isna news agency reported.

The video of the husband parading down the street smiling with the head of his victim it appeared shortly after on the Iranian network, shocking the country.

On Monday, the two men were detained by the police “during a raid on their hideout,” local police announced, quoted by the official Irna agency.

In response to the tragedy, several human rights advocates urged the authorities to reform the Protection of Women against Domestic Violence law and raise the minimum age of marriage for girls, which is currently 13 years.

According to local media, the victim She was just 12 years old when she married and was the mother of a 3-year-old son when she died.

For the lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh, quoted by the reformist daily Shargh, the law has “gaps” in the protection of women.

It does not grant them independence and does not “rationally determine the legal age of marriage in order to end child marriage”. All this “opens the way to honor killings,” she lamented.