Manager stabbed and beaten by shoplifter during robbery at CVS store in Queens, New York

The manager of a CVS store in Queens was punched in the face and stabbed in the hand by a thief who stole cough medicine and shampoo at noon yesterday, the NYPD said.

The 44-year-old worker was attacked after he tried to stop the thief who was seen stuffing the items into his black backpack at the store located on Queens Boulevard near 71st Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, believed to be in his 40s, he also hit the manager in the face. He then fled the store on foot and was last seen heading west on Queens Boulevard, he reported. New York Post.

The manager was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition. According to the NYPD, the thief took around $200 in merchandise and has not been arrested at this time.

Approximately 30 minutes after the CVS incident, a worker at a Walgreens store in Forest Hills saw two robbers leaving with cards and cash. No arrests have been made in that case either, according to Pix11.

Since last year, convenience stores in New York and other cities have reported a increase in thefts, which has led some to close or place merchandise under lock and key. Petty thefts have also aggravated the shortage of certain products during the pandemic.