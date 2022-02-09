Maribel Guardia dazzles everyone with her spectacular silhouette at 62 years old

Maribel Guardia is one of the most talented and charismatic women on the Latin American scene. In addition, the Costa Rican has a large number of followers, more than 7 million, who follow each of her steps and always leave nice comments on her social networks.

Maribel Guardia will be with the actresses Africa Zavala and Victoria Ruffo in the second season of ‘Corona de Lágrimas’, the Mexican telenovela produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa in 2012. The actresses have ventured into TikTok to promote the soap opera.

