Maribel Guardia dazzles everyone with her spectacular silhouette at 62 years old

Maribel Guardia is one of the most talented and charismatic women on the Latin American scene. In addition, the Costa Rican has a large number of followers, more than 7 million, who follow each of her steps and always leave nice comments on her social networks.

Maribel Guardia will be with the actresses Africa Zavala and Victoria Ruffo in the second season of ‘Corona de Lágrimas’, the Mexican telenovela produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa in 2012. The actresses have ventured into TikTok to promote the soap opera.

In the last hours, Maribel shared a photo on Instagram with a thoughtful message, as is customary for the host: “Happy #Tuesday Remember that the heaviest burdens are the toxic thoughts we carry in our minds.” In her picture, she posed sitting in her garden with her little dog in her arms.

Maribel She wore an elegant outfit in white and pink colors consisting of a knee-length skirt with a slit on the left side. In addition, she accompanied her look with a shirt and an appliqué with the figure of a rabbit. The publication exceeded 11 thousand likes and 200 comments.

“Very good afternoon, guarancandilla, have a good Tuesday”, “Simply a beautiful chocolate” and “My beautiful Guaracandilla, all a cute little girl, many blessings, I adore you” were some of the messages she received Maribel.