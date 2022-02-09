Maribel Guardia fell in love with everyone at 62

The beautiful Maribel Guardia makes it clear to us that 62 is just a number in her life. Although it is her physical age, she is not her person, composed of achievements, poses, beautiful clothes and a figure that she took care of positioned as one of the most enviable in the world.

Maribel, has on Instagram, a public of several decades and different ages that make a mass of more than 7 million followers, to whom he teaches style. Like on this occasion, in which she did it to wear dresses with flowers this spring. The singer left many speechless.

Maribel Guardia posing. Source: Instagram @maribelguardia.

Maribel Guardia She returned to social networks, after being absent lately and the reason that brought her to the social network of the little camera was not to send motivational messages or share her eccentric lifestyle, rather to show off her beauty and a charming outfit to wear in spring.

Maribel, who is in addition to a fashion professor, a famous Costa Rican actress and host, delighted her followers by posing in a charming flowered dress inside her house. In addition to her dress, she has her typical smile and a lot of glamor of hers as she lets her dark hair fall to her shoulders.

The publication of Maribel Guardia paralyzed the world of the Internet and of course, her fans, who were present in the comments with compliments, compliments and good wishes, in addition to making her notice her great beauty, for which she already has more than 15 thousand likes in a handful of hours since it went viral.