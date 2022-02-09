Maribel Guardia fell in love with everyone at 62

The beautiful Maribel Guardia makes it clear to us that 62 is just a number in her life. Although it is her physical age, she is not her person, composed of achievements, poses, beautiful clothes and a figure that she took care of positioned as one of the most enviable in the world.

Maribel, has on Instagram, a public of several decades and different ages that make a mass of more than 7 million followers, to whom he teaches style. Like on this occasion, in which she did it to wear dresses with flowers this spring. The singer left many speechless.

