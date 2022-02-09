Maribel Guardia with Barbie pink outfit that highlights her charms

The Mexican actress never ceases to surprise all her followers on social networks, so today she shared a Photography in which she poses with a very spring pink Barbie outfit, which highlighted her mermaid curves, this woman a goddess.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses on Mexican television, who shares beautiful outfits that highlight her attributes on social networks, and today was no exception, so she posed with very cool clothes.

The actress wore a barbie pink outfit, which was integrated by a white blouse with a rabbit print, as well as a tight skirt with an opening to mid-calf. Her jet black hair was worn straight and loose, while her makeup included black eyeliner and nude lips.

The accessories could not be missing, so she added long earrings, in the shoes she wore transparent sneakers that are on trend. Although she did not pose alone in this photograph, since she is carrying one of her dogs, her greatest adoration.

Maribel Guardia accompanied this publication with emotional words, “Happy #Tuesday. Remember that the heaviest burdens are the toxic thoughts that we carry in our minds ”, to which her followers immediately commented with many compliments and hearts.

And it seems that the outfits spring, since yesterday she posed with a long floral dress that will surely be a trend for this new season that is just around the corner. Without a doubt, the actress has very good taste in clothes.

Talent that she has taken advantage of to highlight her beauty, an attribute that at 62 years of age seems to be intact, since she is a woman with varied curves and a complexion of envy, in which wrinkles and age spots have not yet wreaked havoc. wearing a porcelain face.

Nowadays Maribel Guardia is working on the play Tenorio Cómica, which has been a success since they gave their first performance, without forgetting that in the recordings of the soap opera Corona de Lágrimas, the actress participates with an important character.

For now, we will continue to keep an eye out for new outfits on social media, since each of these pieces are fabulous, they adapt to all tastes and allow each woman to highlight her charms in an elegant and comfortable way.