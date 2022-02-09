Mark Zuckerberg threatens to withdraw Facebook and Instagram from Europe

Meta Platforms Inc.. threatened to take out Facebook and Instagram Europe if it is unable to continue transferring user data to the United States.

In its annual report, Meta said that if cannot rely on new or existing agreementssuch as so-called standard contractual clauses, to transfer data, then it “would probably not be able to offer a number of our most important products and services, including Facebook and Instagramin Europe”.

If goods unlikely that Meta will withdraw its flagship products from one of its most lucrative markets, his response highlights the growing tension between the social media company and lawmakers over the ownership of user data.

The European Comission He said negotiations with Washington have intensified but “take time given the complexity of the issues discussed and the need to strike a balance between privacy and national security,” a Commission spokesman wrote in a statement to Bloomberg on Monday. .

“Only an agreement that fully complies with the requirements established by the EU court it can provide the stability and legal certainty that stakeholders expect on both sides of the Atlantic,” the spokesperson added.

In August 2020, the Irish protection agency ruled that the use of standard contractual clauses by a company to process European data violated the general data protection regulation and should be suspended.

The final decision should come in the first half of this year. Data protection authorities are increasingly scrutinizing these kinds of supplemental security measures that have allowed companies to send and receive data in the absence of a new agreement, according to Patrick Van Eecke, partner and head of cyber and data at the law firm of attorneys Cooley LLP.

“I am not surprised that companies outside of Europe are reconsidering whether or not it makes sense to continue offering services to the European market, as there are not many options left,” Van Eecke said. This is not the first time Facebook has threatened to ban its services.

In 2020, he noted that he planned prevent people and publishers in Australia from sharing news, in an attempt to defeat a proposed law that requires the company to pay media companies for their articles.