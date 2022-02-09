”Mbappé will wear white next season; there is a pre-agreement between the player and the club, it is a big step”

2022-02-08

Just a week to go PSG-Real Madrid for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the French and Spanish press are already breathing in what this commitment will be like and some journalists have dared to point out the future that awaits Kylian Mbappe in the next course. Ibrahimovic recommends Mbappé to sign for Real Madrid The daily mark spoke with some French journalists about what awaits the young striker, whose contract ends in June, and of course about the game that no one wants to miss. Some give the white team the favorite to beat the Parisians because of his experience. “For me, Madrid, if we take stock by lines, is the favourite. Goalkeeper, defense and midfield, it’s Real Madrid. There are doubts in the attack between Benzema, Vinicius or Messi, Mbappé… But in general the balance is for Madrid”, commented the reporter Alexander Ruiz. About the next destination I would have Kylianthe communicator was blunt: “For me, Mbappé will wear white next season, that’s the answer.”

sebastian grandsonof the prestigious Le Parisien newspaperalso gave his point of view about the match and the future of Mbappe. “I think that Madrid have a bit of an advantage because Ancelotti’s men have been able to work with their important players: I’m talking about Benzema, Vinicius, Modric or Kroos. Here we all know the team that will come out against PSG. Pochettino has had it more complicated. He doesn’t have Neymar, little with Messi, Gueye… With Benzema, Madrid is the favourite”. “I think that Mbappé will end up in Madrid. I don’t see PSG capable of convincing him with a new project and Madrid seems to have a more solid project for him”, he acknowledged. They leaked the reasons why Mbappé wants to leave PSG The Correspondent of Canal Plus France in Spain, Frederic Trainidid not doubt that Mbappe will end up playing in the ‘White House’. “My favorite is Madrid, but carefully. They have a better midfield, they play more as a team, they have more experience in the competition and they are lethal on the counterattack. They know how to win even by playing poorly, but PSG have three players who can decide a game for you in ten seconds”.