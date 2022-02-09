Medellín turned the Atanasio into its fort

14 games went by without Medellín scoring three goals in a league game. And he did it this Tuesday against Cortuluá, whom he defeated 3-1 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, for the fifth date of the Betplay League 1-2022.

The last time they had beaten a rival by this figure was on September 17, 2021, when they beat Once Caldas by the same score on the same stage.

El Poderoso, who climbed to fifth position, remains plugged in as a local and responds to his nickname when he has the encouragement of his public. This was demonstrated in the other two home games this semester: on the first day they defeated Tolima (1-0) and on the third they beat Cali (2-0).

This Tuesday night, those led by Julio Avelino Comesaña went up on the scoreboard very quickly. Just after minute 6 had elapsed when Vladimir Hernández opened the account, after a ball that he bounced off the post, after a shot by Luciano Pons.

The DIM imposed conditions in the first half and had to extend the advantage with Pons and a free kick by Andrés Cadavid, which Ernesto Hernández cleared.

Still, the second goal did not take long. In another of his approaches, the central judge Diego Ruiz decreed the hand of Kener Valencia. Cadavid kicked powerfully from eleven meters and allowed the red team to go into the break with a comfortable lead (2-0).

The superiority that DIM exhibited with their game in the first half did not extend to the complementary stage, in which the visitor knew how to fill the spaces better and had greater control of the ball.

However, at minute 85 he achieved the third through a header by Pons, after a center by Hernández.

In replacement time, Adrián Arregui knocked down Luis Carlos Ruiz in the area, who discounted from a penalty kick.

On the other hand, due to the tragedy that occurred on Avenida del Río, in Risaralda, the match between Pereira and Caldas was postponed, which was also to be played on Tuesday.