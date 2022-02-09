Mexican wrestling icon dies

The world of sports is in mourning, after the unfortunate news of the death of the Mexican fighter ‘Super Doll’, who lost his life to 59 years old, after going through serious health problems.

It was ‘The World Wrestling Council‘ who, through his social networks, announced the loss of one of the legendary characters of Mexico, considered a historical gladiator of the Mexican pancracy and an idol of several generations of Lucha Libre.

“Rest in peace ‘Super Doll’, The CMLL joins the penalty that seizes the fighting family for the sensitive death of the legendary fighter ‘Super Muñeco’, a great figure of Mexican Wrestling and who with his great charisma became an idol of various generations “, reads in the statement that accompanies a photograph of the fighter.

Here is the message with which the unfortunate news was given:

It is worth mentioning that since the beginning of February ‘Super Muñeco’ was hospitalized in the Mexico Cityafter suffering a fall and a blow to the head, with which his health was complicated.

AAA He also joined the condolences after the death of “Super Muñeco”, through a message on his social networks, where he cataloged him as an outstanding Mexican fighter.

Let’s remember that ‘Super Muñeco’ debuted in Lucha Libre in 1982but he did it under the name of ‘The Bloody Jr.’; same that he kept for a year and then changed to the one that led him to consolidate himself within the pancracy, he even created the ‘Trío Fantasia’, in which ‘Super Mouse’ and ‘Super Pinocchio’ also participated.

His debut under the name ‘Sanginario Jr.’ in honor of his father ‘Bloody’; later he came up with the idea of ​​modifying his character in honor of a Mexican clown named ‘El Tramposo’.