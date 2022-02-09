micron What are the medicines you should NOT take if you have Covid-19?

Ddue to recent increase in Covid-19 infections, the Special Commission for the Attention of the Coronavirus Emergency of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has released certain recommendations for people who have Covid-19.

What are the medicines that you do not have to take if you are infected with micron?

UNAM among antibiotics includes the following: levofloxacin, azithromycin, ceftriaxone, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine. In the group of antivirals: rimantadine, oseltamivir, amantadine, acyclovir. Anticoagulants: Aspirin, enoxaparin and heparin.

-We recommend you: Qatar 2022 simulator: Concacaf’s calculator heading to the World Cup

What are the reactions to taking medications outside of Covid treatment?

It has been stated that could cause complications to the patient if he takes medication outside the treatment for Covid-19.

After how many days is the micron no longer contagious?

The Directorate General for Health Promotion reported that the time in which the micron variant is no longer contagious is about seven days since most people have the complete vaccination schedule.

What are the medicines that are used against coronavirus?

The antiviral remdesivir received approval from the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) on March 12, 2021 as an assistant to treat mild or moderate cases of Covid-19.

Covid-19 micron prevention: What measures to follow to be healthy?

Experts recommend as some of the best measures to stay healthy are to get vaccinated with the full schedule and wear a face mask or masks, the most effective are the KN95, N95, KF94, FFP3, FFP2 and FFP1.

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?