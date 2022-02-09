Miguel Layún receives the best news in Liga MX and relieves Club América

Miguel Layún received harsh criticism at Club América for his reaction against the referee in the defeat against Atlético San Luis, but he ended up receiving the best news.

Miguel Layún was one of the most criticized by the Club América fans after he exploded with anger against the referees in the 3-2 loss against Atlético San Luis in Liga MX, but he ended up receiving excellent news that relieves your situation.

On the way to leave the field of play, the former Rayados de Monterrey player ended up pointing to the referees to show his discomfort for not agreeing with the decision to expel him after stepping on a supposedly inadvertent stepping on.

The images provoked the anger of the fans and the subsequent request for forgiveness by Layún to the fans for his reaction through his personal Twitter profile in which he was sorry for his reaction.

“I am extremely passionate, but I have to learn. Yesterday my blood boiled and I think that in those moments one has to know how to make a difference in another way. I also apologize to the referees for my words, since I respect their work a lot. My frustration started of never having had the slightest intention of stepping on Facundo Waller. He was unbalanced and I wasn’t even looking at him. Without further ado, thank you all and we’ll get ahead, “wrote the right back.

In any case, Adonai Escobedo, referee of the match, ended up surprising the player and the fans by not reporting insults in the match report, so he should not extend his sanction beyond one match.

In any case, the Disciplinary Commission can still punish Miguel Layún in the case of considering that the phrase “they are very bad” is an insult and thus suspend the right back with a greater sanction.