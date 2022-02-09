Mikel Arteta breaks the silence and responds to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang after his departure to Barcelona

2022-02-09

Without a doubt, the bombshell of the past transfer market was the hiring of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang by FC Barcelona. The Gabonese left Arsenal to join the culé team.

In his presentation with the Catalans, Aubameyang said that his departure from the London club was due to a problem with Mikel Arteta.

The manager removed him from the team after an act of indiscipline after being late from a personal trip, and not only that, he also took away the Arsenal captaincy.

This Wednesday, Mikel took the opportunity to respond to “Auba” and assured that it was always “the solution and not the problem”, as the player wants to make it look.