Mikel Arteta breaks the silence and responds to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang after his departure to Barcelona

2022-02-09
Without a doubt, the bombshell of the past transfer market was the hiring of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang by FC Barcelona. The Gabonese left Arsenal to join the culé team.
In his presentation with the Catalans, Aubameyang said that his departure from the London club was due to a problem with Mikel Arteta.
The manager removed him from the team after an act of indiscipline after being late from a personal trip, and not only that, he also took away the Arsenal captaincy.
This Wednesday, Mikel took the opportunity to respond to “Auba” and assured that it was always “the solution and not the problem”, as the player wants to make it look.
“That is your opinion. It’s what she said and you have to respect it. I am very grateful for what he contributed, the goals he scored are undeniable. But the way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem”, pointed out the Spanish coach.
Since December, Pierre Emerick was separated from Arsenal, his acts of indiscipline, along with his drop in performance, with his worst scoring figures in the last two seasons, precipitated his departure to Barcelona.