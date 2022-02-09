Misdiagnoses made it take a woman 3 years to find out she had a balloon-sized tumor | Univision World News

A British woman who presented multiple symptoms and discomforts for three years, without a dozen doctors correctly diagnosing her, underwent surgery to remove a tumor that weighed more than four and a half pounds and presented the dimensions of a volleyball.
In 2018, Hannah Catton, then 21, experienced frequent urinary tract infections, irregular menstrual periods, bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain that made her visit several doctors in the city of Kent, a county in south-west England.
The answer the woman received from the doctors she consulted was that she was probably stressed, overweight, or had an infection that would go away by taking antibiotics. Everyone, at that moment, ruled out something much more delicate.
The inconvenience continued after a move
Symptoms and all, in February 2019, Catton moved halfway around the world to Australia, where she intended to work as a veterinary nurse.
Once settled in the city of Melbourne, the symptoms worsened. Again, the woman returned to seek professional medical help. As she herself told the BBC, it was until May 2021 when was referred to two specialists, a gynecologist and a urologist.
Catton said that at that moment he felt “a great, great relief. Someone finally heard these symptoms and took me seriously.”
The gynecologist ordered an ultrasound with which he diagnosed with a uterine fibroida noncancerous mass that grows in the uterus, often during childbearing years, and for which you were told you would require surgery.
Although everything was scheduled to perform surgery on Catton, the covid-19 pandemic caused her to be put on a waiting list.
Last October Catton collapsed in pain after dismounting a horse. At first she resisted going to the emergency room because, he said, the doctor had told her that the uterine fibroid was benign. That day she took a painkiller and fell asleep.
A couple of days later, the pain roared back and he couldn’t take it anymore, so he went to the hospital.
Already in the emergency room, the doctors speculated again about what he could suffer from. They said it could be an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus.
However, scans revealed that what had been growing inside her all this time it was Cancer of ovary.
Although the woman was finally able to learn about the condition she was facing, she had no idea how serious the problem could be or how far it had spread in her body.
Catton contacted his parents in England to inform them of the diagnosis, the seriousness of which he did not yet know. His parents were unable to travel to Australia due to the strict controls imposed by the country to travel to its territory.
Doctors removed the tumor two days after the diagnosis was known. At that time tests were carried out and, after three days, it was learned that the cancer had not spread and that his prognosis was good.
The woman began receiving chemotherapy on December 6 to “clean” any presence of the disease. Her fourth round of treatment began last Monday, which will be her last if tests show there are no more remaining.
In conversation with the newspaper Washington PostCatton said the voices of women who say they might have ovarian cancer, and all patients, must be heard.
“As a patient, we need to feel comfortable enough and safe enough to stand up for ourselves,” she said, adding: “If I had seen a story like this a year ago, two years ago, maybe I would have become a little more forceful in the way where I would bring it up with the doctors and say, ‘No, listen to me.