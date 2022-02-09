Mortgages are already granted to buy land in the metaverse

And when we thought we had seen it all… mortgages are granted to buy land in the metaverse. Photo: Getty Images.

If you have gone through the process of having to apply for a mortgage, you will know that it is a complex process in which many papers are requested and the financial institution assesses whether to grant it to you or not. As you well know, a mortgage is money that the bank advances you to buy a home and return it over the years (with interest, of course) and taking the property itself as collateral. Well, times change and when we thought we had seen it all, listen to this news: a mortgage has been granted for the purchase of land in the metaverse. Yes, you are reading it right: in a virtual field and that, theoretically, does not exist.

According to Business Insider, the first mortgages are being granted to clients who purchase virtual land in the metaverse. In the case at hand, the firm TerraZero Technologies —specialized precisely in this type of product— would have granted a mortgage to a client who had acquired a “plot” in Decentraland.

This virtual reality platform, made up of 90,601 plots, manages its properties using the ethereum cryptocurrency. According to the firm’s own press release, “a new economy is emerging and we want to facilitate the expansion of entrepreneurs through products found in the real world (sic)”. The company naturally refers to the metaverse and its growing parallel economy.

Cryptocurrencies are the currencies used in the metaverse to pay for things like plots or houses. Photo: Getty Images.

A mortgage with all the letters

If at this point everything sounds strange to you, wait, because the news that this new economy brings has only just begun. To summarize: a client acquires land that does not exist (at least, it is not tangible), with a currency that is not minted and does so through a mortgage granted by a company that is not a normal financial institution. How is the transaction carried out? The interested party “browses” through the catalog of properties displayed on the TerraZero website, chooses his plot (or another related product) and the transaction is signed. Once the mortgage is granted, TerraZero becomes the owner of the land until the payment of all monthly payments is completed; perhaps this is the big difference with conventional mortgages.

The next question that may arise is, is there a real product that supports this asset? The most direct answer is “no”, but let’s quickly qualify it: a plot in the metaverse is an intangible but limited element. That is, the number of plots that can be purchased and sold is not altered, so the law of supply and demand acts on their price in full. If you think about it, this value model is similar to the one applied in the stock market with shares and commodities. If you have ever acquired any participation in a company, have you ever seen it or have you had it in your hands? Exactly the same thing happens with property in the metaverse: it is a scarce commodity and subject to market rules, even if it is intangible, like cryptocurrencies.

But as you can imagine, the appearance of virtual mortgages has been the consequence of a market that has exploded: it is estimated that, in 2021 alone, the transaction of plots in the metaverse exceeded 500 million dollars. And in this market, as in the real one, an apartment in Manhattan does not cost the same as another in a suburban neighborhood: a plot in Decentraland holds the record for having sold for a whopping 2.43 million dollars.

We remind you that this has only just begun and that we are a long way from seeing the real fluctuations of the market. Do you remember the early months of bitcoin? Compare with current quotes; Will something like this happen with the sale of plots in the metaverse? In fact, the first estimates predict that the value of transactions will double in 2022.

Ready to buy your plot?

