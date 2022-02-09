Motagua ends the unbeaten victory of Victoria with a goal in extremis by Franco Olego

Danli, Honduras.

The Motagua Football Club buried the unbeaten side of Victoria after beating them 1-0 in a duel that opened matchday 4 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Honduran National League.

The great hero of the clash was the Argentine attacker Franco Olego since he gave the victory to the blues with a headed goal when the 91 minutes. those of Diego Vazquez they had to prevail over everything to beat a seasoned team from Ceibeño who played with 10 men from the 27 in the first half. Diego Vázquez has taken the measure of Salomón Nazar, they have faced each other in 19 games in the League: The Argentine strategist won 15, the Honduran coach just 1 and tied three.

Actions The Motagua vs. Victoria had everything, reds, controversies and even the phantom “VAR” that the referees used to annul a goal that was lawful in favor of the blues. The game was flat, closely contested in the center of the field and with few actions by the goalkeepers. It was the changes that tipped the balance in favor of the eagles who, despite having one more man, had a hard time beating the championship leader. first controversy The goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier had covered a clear that the ceibeños had in the boots of Carlos Róchez at 9 minutes of the first half in the clearest action. At 28 minutes into the first half, Victoria was left with ten players on the field due to a controversial expulsion of their player Marcelo Espinal. First, after four minutes, the contention received the first yellow card fairly from the referee Said Martínez, but at minute 28 the controversy came, since after a tackle on Ángel Tejeda he saw the second warning and as a consequence he had to be sent off. The controversy was evident since after watching the repetitions it was possible to see that Espinal in the first place got the ball on time.

Hero Franco Olego, who had entered as a change, in the first one he had, he sent it to save at 68 minutes. The goal was valid, the ball had passed the last line, but two minutes later, when the ball had already moved, assistant one, José Espinoza, raised the flag and called Saíd who annulled the play, unleashing the controversy. But Olego was going to have revenge, at the end of the game with a header in the 91st minute he scored the goal after being assisted by Carlos Mejía and stopping Victoria.