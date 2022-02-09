Motagua ends Victoria undefeated in Danlí with a goal by Franco Olego and places third in the Clausura

2022-02-08

In a heart-stopping and controversial closing, the Motagua won 1-0 against Victory in the stadium Marcelo Tinoco from Danlí for the start of date 4 of the tournament Closure 2022 in Honduras.

The solitary goal of the blues was the work of Franco Olego at minute 90, the same one who had already had a goal play canceled due to non-existent advanced position.

With this victory, they are provisionally in third place in the standings with 7 points, while the Jaibos remain first with 9 points, but now their leadership is in danger.

The jaibos showed up to the meeting with four casualtiesincluding that of Cuban Yaudel Lahera due to covid-19.

Saíd’s mistake left the ceibeños with one less

Motagua started the match with a lot of momentum, but little by little Victoria took possession of the ball and at minute 7 the ceibeños had to open the account with a shot from Carlos Róchez that forced Jonathan Rougier to concede a corner kick.

The pupils of Solomon Nazar They began to play their football, they waited behind and tried to surprise on the counterattack. But everything changed at minute 27.

Referee Saíd Martínez made a mistake by expelling Rodolfo Marcelo Espinal for a double yellow card. Victoria was left with 10 men and the domain became blue.

Lucas Baldunciel and Ángel Tejeda tried Harold Fonseca’s goal with no luck.

Another controversy and Olego saves the afternoon

For the complement, Iván “Chino” López, Diego Rodríguez entered the Eagles and then Franco Olego and Jesse Moncada entered.

The deep blue eleven kept their foot on the accelerator and at minute 68 another controversy arrived.

In a cross from the right, Franco Olego finished off and although Harold Fonseca seemed to have saved it on the line, the referee Saíd Martínez approved the score. But moments later he went towards the line and after talking with him, he annulled the goal play.