Musk increasingly isolated as manufacturers adopt lidar

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk is skeptical of the idea of ​​adding lidar sensors to vehicles, but a growing number of his competitors are quietly including the technology.

For those new to the topic, lidar is short for “Light Detection And Ranging,” a sensor technology that sends out laser pulses, then measures the time it takes for them to bounce off an object and return. That data is used to calculate how far away something is and create a three-dimensional map of objects in an area.

Lidar has the ability to map the environment and to measure the speed of objects, which makes it a good complementary sensor in partially or fully autonomous vehicles. Lidar sensors are unique in that they offer long and wide visual ranges. Falling costs and a boom in supply are driving further adoption: there are now more than 150 lidar producers worldwide and there have been a number of recent public listings, by Velodyne, Luminar and Innoviz, among others.

Today, lidar sensors are commonly used by companies looking to build mobility services using fully autonomous vehicles, such as Waymo and Cruise. For example, Waymo vehicles operating in California and Arizona typically have five lidar sensors to help create a wide field of view.

Musk often points out that humans don’t come equipped with lidar and can still drive. He uses this analogy to defend his company’s attempt to develop vision-based autonomous driving software algorithms.

However, this hasn’t stopped parts of the industry from adopting the technology (Tesla is even likely testing it). The use of lidar sensors now extends beyond specialized vehicles and into more common safety features such as lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking. In industry parlance, these are advanced driver assistance systems, known by their acronym in English ADAS, and are well separated from autonomous vehicles. The additional sensor input can help improve the reaction times and accuracy of these functions, but of course adding it incurs hardware costs.

Continue reading the story

As of January, according to the latest BloombergNEF count, 17 automakers worldwide had announced a total of 21 lidar-equipped passenger vehicle models, either in production or soon to be launched.

Some automotive companies are adding lidar to their vehicles even though their current software isn’t fully using the capability. The idea is that future iterations of the driving software can access the sensors without requiring physical updates to the vehicle.

China is leading the technology adoption race. Some 70% of current and future lidar-equipped models in the BNEF count came from Chinese automakers. There is also an electric vehicle angle. Many of the auto companies that integrate lidar into their production models are also local electric vehicle brands in China.

As the price of lidar drops further and consumers expect more advanced safety features as standard, more automakers are likely to add the technology to their vehicles. This will mean high-end vehicles at first, but should eventually include the most popular models from automakers.

original note:

Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace Lidar

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg LP