Mystery on the island of the rich in New York: a murdered priest, a gold watch and an allegation of abuse

SHELTER ISLAND, New York.- In Shelter Island Nothing too noteworthy ever happens. Sandwiched between the north coast and the south coast of Long Island, that 8,000-acre bucolic upstate New York is the kind of place where everyone knows everyone.the car door is left open, and where for 20 years the biggest problem was the tick that transmits Lyme disease.

But all that changed in March 2018when the reverend charles mccarron they asked him to find out what had happened to another priestwho traveled a couple of times a week to a town on Long Island as a substitute priest and had not shown up that day in the community where he was expected.

The house on Shelter Island that became the scene of the crime, in 2018, of Paul Wancura. (Rick Wenner/The New York Times) Rick Wenner – NYTNS

McCarron went to his colleague’s house in Silver Beach, a quiet and exclusive neighborhood on Shelter Island where many wealthy New Yorkers have their weekend homes. When he parked his car in front of the entrance, he noticed that the garage door was wide open. She entered the house and started calling her colleague by her name.

“Help!”was the shout that he heard in response and that he continued to the main room, where there was a gigantic crucifix hanging above the bed.

there he found Reverend Canon Paul Wancura, 87, lying face down between the bed and the wall on the wooden floor, tied hands and feet with seals.

The marina of Shelter Island, a bucolic town in the state of New York. (Rick Wenner/The New York Times) Rick Wenner – NYTNS

Wancura, who authorities believe had been tied up for several days, was Airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospitalwhere they should amputate his left hand. In the following weeks, the priest developed septicemia and in mid-April 2018 he passed away.

The fact shocked Shelter Islandwhere the neighbors were only used to petty crime and not seen a murder since 1998. And the people began to murmur: who could torture an octogenarian priest like that? What was behind his death?

While the neighbors tried to understand what had happened, a recent allegation of sexual abuse against Wancura added a layer of mystery to the unsolved case, which continues to baffle both those who were his parishioners and the police.

Kissing Rock, off the coast of Shelter Island. (Rick Wenner/The New York Times) Rick Wenner – NYTNS

Built in 1729, the Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket, on the north shore of Long Islandis the oldest episcopal church in the area. Wancura was pastor of that church from the mid-1970s to the 1990s.and several of his parishioners remember him as something of an eccentric bon vivant, a sociable man with a liking for drink, but also emotionally distantand with some oddities that made an impression, such as his fake British accent despite being a native of Long Island.

Caroline Episcopal Church in Setauket, on the north shore of Long Island. (Rick Wenner/The New York Times) Rick Wenner – NYTNS

Wancura’s wife had inherited a lot of money, some of which they used to buy a weekend home on Shelter Island., where they eventually moved upon retirement. After becoming a widower, the priest remained discreet and continued to be an older man who dressed well and had his peculiarities. A neighbor recalls that Wancura liked to honk the horn of his wife’s old convertible when he passed her door, even though they barely knew each other.

“On the island he was quite a character”, Reverend McCarron says. “He was always well dressed and groomed, and he made himself known.”

To most people, Wancura was a traditional but entertaining clergyman who was a bit out of the box. Those who were his parishioners say that he was a respected man, but not necessarily understood and whom they never really got to know.

The Reverend Charles McCarron at Saint Mary’s Church on Shelter Island; it was he who found Paul Wancura handcuffed. (Rick Wenner/The New York Times) Rick Wenner – NYTNS

But Lew Crispin IIIthat grew up in Setauket between 1975 and 1990 and attended Caroline Church For much of his childhood, he has a much darker memory of the priest. He maintains that Wancura abused him for years, inside the church and in public: tells that when the religious said goodbye to the faithful at the exit of the church “He pretended that he was giving me the blessing, but he took the opportunity to press his erection against my body”Crispin relates.

Last August, More than three years after Wancura’s death, Crispin filed a civil suit against three parties, including the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island and the Caroline Church. Crispin claims $20 million in damages and claims he was encouraged to come forward by a friend who was sexually abused as a child at a Manhattan Catholic school.

“I find it hard to believe that this only happened to me”says Crispin, now 51. He regretted learning of Wancura’s murder: “I wanted him to be imprisoned for being an 80-year-old child abuser.”

Crispin grew up in that small, upper-middle-class setting in Setauket, but he felt like an outsider. His mother was single and suffered an accident that left her severely disabled for several years. They depended on charity to make ends meet. The first and only time she told her mother that she had been abused was when she was already a teenager. “He told me that he did not believe me and that he should not touch the subject again,” Crispin remembers.

Lew Crispin III, behind textured glass, filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, including the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island and the Caroline Church, seeking $20 million in damages. (Will Crooks/The New York Times) Will Crooks – NYTNS

It took years for Crispin to be able to speak again. By then, it was already the 1990s, he was in his early 20s and working as a chef. One night he went to cook at a childhood friend’s house on Long Island and remembered having a little too much to drink. After the meal, she began talking to one of the guests, a therapist from Stony Brook, and the conversation turned to her experience at Caroline Church.

“Paul Wancura is not a good man”, Crispin remembers saying, and then had to leave the house to throw up. The therapist, who asked not to be identified because she still lives in the area today and sometimes attends services at Caroline Church, confirmed the encounter with Crispin and added that another local priest, the Rev. Canon John Davis, had told her. confided later that the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island was aware of Wancura’s possible abusive behavior. Davis died in 2005.

The complaint of Crispin also claims, unsubstantiated, that Wancura’s March 2018 murder was likely an act of retaliation.. “The circumstances surrounding that death were mysterious and the crime has not been solved, but there are reasons to believe that the attacker’s intention was to torture Wancura, not rob him”.

Oak Tree Lane, the road that leads to what was Paul Wancura’s home on Shelter Island. (Rick Wenner/The New York Times) Rick Wenner – NYTNS

Detective Kevin Beyrer, the lead investigator in the murder, said Crispin’s sexual assault allegations are unrelated to the case. “He was a much loved priest”Beyer says. “All the information collected suggests that he was a well-respected member of the church and of the various communities on Long Island where he fulfilled his pastoral mission.”

Beyrer says that the crime It could be reduced to a robbery gone wrong and adds that a gold Lucien Piccard Seashark watch, valued at $2,500, disappeared from Wancura’s house.which did not enter the local pawn shops.

Almost four years later, about Wancura’s death there are more questions than answers.

Amanda M Fairbanks

New York Times

Translation of Jaime Arrambide