Nelly apologizes after a sexual video was posted on her Instagram account

rapper nelly has been in the headlines since this Tuesday, February 8, A controversial video of him receiving fellatio appeared on his Instagram account.

The recording was quickly removed from his stories, but it caught the attention of his 3 million followers and went viral once replicated.

In the material you could not see his face, nor that of the woman who was performing oral sex on him, although it was clear that it was the rapper because his voice could be heard in the background.

As expected, Nelly began to trend on social networks after the controversy, and the 47-year-old singer He had no choice but to express his position on the matter and issued an apology for the same.

It was in statements to the TMZ portal that Nelly came out of the controversy by assuring that the video has a long time and that it should never have seen the light: “This was an old video that was private and was never intended to be made public.”

On the other hand, he clarified that he did not publish it as a revenge towards the young woman who appears with him, even, he apologized because he knows how hard this situation is for her: “I apologize to both her and her family. They’re getting attention they didn’t want.”

Nelly’s uncensored video became a point of contention and created a stir online, so her team confirmed the hypothesis that was the victim of a hacker by announcing that an investigation has been launched for fear that more intimate content of him may leak.

