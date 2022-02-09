New York Couple Accused of Laundering Billions in Crypto

Washington — A New York couple was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies stolen in a hack in 2016 of a virtual exchange house, informed the Justice Department.

In addition to the arrests, Federal agents revealed that the department seized some $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency tied to the Bitfinex hack, an online exchange that suffered a breach of its systems almost six years ago. This is the largest financial seizure ever made by the Department of Justice.

The stolen cryptocurrencies, worth $71 million at the time of the theft, are now worth $4.5 billion, according to sources.

Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan were arrested Tuesday morning in Manhattan on charges of conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to defraud the United States. It was unclear if they had attorneys or people who could speak on their behalf.

According to prosecutors, Lichtenstein and Morgan used complex techniques to receive the stolen cryptocurrency in a digital wallet controlled by them and hide the transactions and movement of money.. They cashed in millions of dollars from cryptocurrency ATM transactions to buy gold and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as more conventional items like Walmart gift cards for personal spending.

The pair were not charged with the Bitfinex hack, which resulted in more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

Justice Department officials say that while the proliferation of cryptocurrency exchanges and virtual currencies represent innovations, the same trend has led to money laundering, ransomware (extortion software) and other crimes.

“Today’s arrests and the largest financial seizure the department has ever made demonstrate that cryptocurrency is not a haven for criminals,” said Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, it’s a statement. “In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of the police, the department proved once again that it can and will follow the trail of the funds, whatever form it takes.”