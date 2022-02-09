New York Fashion Week: What to expect from the Autumn/Winter 2022 edition

After weeks of planning, emails and zooming, here’s what we at Vogue know about New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022: It will be different from all the previous ones. With smaller parades, stricter COVID precautions, and big names missing from the official calendar, New York Fashion Week sits on a shaky footing. Or maybe not….

With the most important designers absent this week, the schedule of shows that will from February 11 to 16 it’s largely populated by emerging talent with a non-traditional take on what a show – and fashion week – can be. New York has always been more experimental than traditional Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, and this season has the potential to see the pendulum swing even further in favor of younger designers and hybrid physical-digital events. With a week of talks and shows from IMG and a growing digital community of fashion lovers, New York Fashion Week It has the potential to be news, and not only because of what happens on the catwalk.

Here is what to consider as we approach the first big Fashion Week of the Fall 2022 season.

What will we have of Shayne Oliver?

Almost two years after the news that Hood by Air would return, Shayne Oliver is set to launch her first runway collection. First things first: it will no longer be called Hood by Air. In his place, Oliver will continue to produce his take on essentials at HBA and is rebranding his couture label SHAYNEOLIVER. The clothes will be shown at an event at The Shed on February 11 at 9:00 p.m.

The fashion show-turned-show is the centerpiece of the three nights Oliver will occupy the space. On the 10th, he will put the spotlight on influential figures in the thinktank for emerging HBA artists called the Anonymous Club, ‘as well as paying homage to important people from their past,’ according to The Shed’s website. On the 11th, SHAYNEOLIVER’s catwalk will be accompanied by new music from Wench, Oliver’s musical collaboration with the Venezuelan artist, Arca. The night of the 12th will feature “Club”, where Oliver will share the sounds of his own musical project Leech.

And speaking of The Shed, is it all about events this season?

Oliver has regularly taken a non-traditional approach to the runway, hosting performance parties throughout Hood by Air’s early run. Ditto for Telfar Clemens, whose concerts at an East River helipad and at the Irving Plaza fused fashion with other media. This season, Clemens is expected to host another event-show similar to last season’s Telfar TV press conference, on February 16 at 6:00 p.m. Others are transforming their catwalks into something more; Batsheva will host an intimate performance on February 13. The Collina Strada event on the 16th is expected to blur real life with digital, while the night of February 10th is jam-packed with parties at Saks (hosted by Julia Fox), Nordstrom (to toast their new head of fashion Rickie de Sole), Chloé and Gucci, among others. Perhaps the parades are not the most important thing?

Or is it about the Meta?

The pandemic has given rise to many new ways of presenting fashion online, from Hanifa’s digital show to Carolina Sarrias’ virtual catwalk in Animal Crossing. With the resumption of parades with face-to-face guestsWill the digital fixation of fashion continue? Young designer Maisie Wilen is taking a physical-digital approach to her fall 2022 collection, partnering with Yahoo on a virtual installation that will debut on February 12 at 5:00 p.m. The first holograms of her class will carry Wilen’s latest collection, bringing the digital into a physical space in a new way, at least when it comes to fashion.

Meanwhile, interest in NFTs is only increasing. Alexandre Arnault, the CEO of Tiffany’s, recently debuted his own NFT avatar on Instagram, while our colleagues at Vogue Business are following every NFT launch from Dolce & Gabbana to Givenchy and beyond. How long until NFT sneakers are the stars of a NYFW parade?

Who is missing from the calendar and who are the new names to know?

With Tom Ford’s absences (which is being postponed due to Covid-related production issues), Thom Browne (who has rearranged his show dates to coordinate with the Met Gala), Marc Jacobs, Rodarte, Pyer Moss, Christopher John Rogers… the list is endless. Beloved brands like Collina Strada and Puppets & Puppets are graduating to mainstays for the week, with a new cast of emerging talent.