New York will enjoy a Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies, according to the weather forecast | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

[úsica]patricia: we are ready forknow what awaits us in thetime for the next few hours.we leave with lucreciade losguardians of time so thattell us what we can expectfor today and if there is any lookfor the weekend. goodafternoon.lucrecia: we have for today andfor the weekend toonot for you but for the wholepeople at home I have beenasking through thesocial networks throughsome days how is it formed,what is happening and I wantexplain to them that forFog I know we need twoingredients. the first ishave clear skies andsecond a light wind becausewhen we have cloud thatworks like a blanketI usually. when we don’t have thatblanket the cold arrives in a waymore direct towards the ground and ifwe have light wind, that makescan turn into dropswater and fog is not anotherthing more than drops of watersuspended in the airwe have around. that is whatthat locates the fog, but todayin our six o’clock editionour partner is going to have avery important report withtips so you know whatdo if you have to face thissituation. what to dotemperatures that feel almostof spring. we are talking about 43°while the area of ​​newyork see the thermometer in thecity, conditions thatthroughout the day they remainquite stable. we’ll seethat thermometer that continuesat about 4:00 in the afternoonat 45°. also in hours ofthe night the maximum the day oftoday for the rest of thecities we all have in the40°. the only exceptions inthis, but 50° is the area. ainothing wrong for youstart this week and this is thecomparison betweentemperatures that we will have