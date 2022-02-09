New York will experience a Wednesday night with clear skies and stable conditions | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

quality time with your childrenand daughters to listen to them, seeHow are you and how do you feel?adriana: let’s go back withjeús torres, of the guardiansweather.this Saturday is going to bespectacular during the day,What changes will be seen during theweekend?jeús: yes they are going to celebrate the dayof love and friendship,Saturday is the next day. thecurrent temperatures in 40, in30°. 43 in poughkeepsie and 40 inManhattan. let’s talk about thethey will affect us. passquickly and you can leave ussome instability. thefirst may be this thursdayin the morning, take your umbrellain hand. some showers inthe morning and then ceases in thenoonthe second one comes on fridaythe night.then we can see showers inour area. it’s a lowpressure that will movefast.I’m monitoring a droppressure for the weekend.these are the likely onesaccumulated less than oneinch in certain areas ofSunday to Monday, Day of thein love together continuedmonitoring the development of thisstorm.we have not finishedaccumulated of the average ofsnow. for January the averageis 8.3 and we arrive at 15.3,almost double.for February, the accumulatedcan go to 10 inches.from some snow. for himSaturday, it will be suitable because thetemperature will reach 56. theSunday I’m monitoring theweather conditions, sincecan you leave us a littleNevada.the cold returns, 26 ° for theIt was about love and friendship. knowsHow is fog formed and whywhat is formed?mostly clear sky, apretty starry sky later