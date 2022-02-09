New York will have a Tuesday night of cloudy and stable weather | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

inflammatory, it’s too earlyto determine that.adriana: thanks for being withus, good morning.‘music+now we return with jeúsópez, of the guardians of theweather.there will be moments of timestable, but there is a riskof precipitation?for when will it be?jeús: adriana, we are going to haveyou were sunny, but it’s going tofilter a shower and even thewinter in our forecastlong-term. the conditionscurrent 30 and 37 remain.for the bronx temperaturesThey stay in the high 30s.there we will continue duringtonight’s track..the period instability inthe proóstico, the first would befor Thursday morninga weak cold front is going to passfor our area.temperatures are going tokeep above the pointof freezinginstabilitynow we are going to monitor aSunday low pressure forMonday.the atmosphere will have thatbroken heart. and he is going to usbring some instability.at times, the low pressurewill move torowing, but it’s going to intensifya little more It would be for himMonday morning fromfrom midnight, after,its trajectory the stormnorthward.that won’t last longimpact on our area, butmaybe bring somesnowflakes. Temperature of32°, 43 by 3:00 in theafternoon with plenty of sun