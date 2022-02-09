Ninel Conde in a white striped lingerie dress

The killer hottie paralyzed social networks again by posing in a white lingerie dress with gold stripes, a garment with which she highlighted her charms, in addition to including different accessories that elevated this outfit, she always looks like a queen.

Ninel Conde is one of the most outstanding women of the showwho began her career participating in different Televisa programs and later focused on music as a soloist, although in both professions she not only shone for her talent, but also for her beauty.

Attribute that he shares on social networks by posing with modern outfits, so today he showed off his charms with a white lingerie dress of golden fringes, which marked her large peach and tiny waist, a garment that stood out even more, thanks to the background of rhinestones.

Her hair was straight and slightly collected on the right side, the accessories could not be missing, so she included long earrings, a very thin necklace and a bracelet, all in gold, in addition to adding a very elegant white bag, it is a queen.

The killer hottie accompanied this publication with beautiful words, “Happiness is made up of small cute moments. How’s your Tuesday going? I read them ”let’s remember that she is one of the artists who is distinguished by the interaction she maintains with all her followers.

Which immediately commented with many compliments and hearts, it shows that they adore her, and since they are not going to do it, if she always offers them quality content on social networks and now on Onlyfans, let’s remember that this is another of her ventures from the actress .

Which did not benefit her at all regarding the legal problem she faces with her ex-partner Giovanni Medina, who subscribed to her Onlyfans account, but not to see her pose in different outfits, this interest goes beyond delighting the pupil.

The objective, according to him, is to detect content that could affect the well-being of the son he has in common with the singer, whom he has not seen for months. This was revealed through an interview that the businessman granted to TV Noteswhere he also explained a little about the lawsuit he filed against Ninel Conde.

He commented that he expects the model to think more about her decisions, since she must protect Emmanuel’s socio-emotional state. So far it is everything that happens on the life of the killer hottie, which does not come out of the eye of the hurricane, what things.