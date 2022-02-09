Nuclear fusion: European scientists make a major breakthrough in the field of nuclear fusion energy

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

The jet reactor

In their search for a method of achieving practical nuclear fusion, European scientists have announced that they have made a major breakthrough.

The Joint European Torus (JET) laboratory in the UK has beaten its own world record for the amount of energy which you can extract by joining two forms of hydrogen.

If nuclear fusion – similar to that which occurs in stars – can be successfully recreated on Earth, it offers the potential for virtually unlimited supplies energy low in carbon emission and radiation.

The experiments produced 59 megajoules of energy for five seconds (11 megawatts of power).

