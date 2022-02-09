Nuclear fusion: European scientists make a major breakthrough in the field of nuclear fusion energy

Jonathan Amos

BBC Science Correspondent

In their search for a method of achieving practical nuclear fusion, European scientists have announced that they have made a major breakthrough.

The Joint European Torus (JET) laboratory in the UK has beaten its own world record for the amount of energy which you can extract by joining two forms of hydrogen.

If nuclear fusion – similar to that which occurs in stars – can be successfully recreated on Earth, it offers the potential for virtually unlimited supplies energy low in carbon emission and radiation.

The experiments produced 59 megajoules of energy for five seconds (11 megawatts of power).

This is more than double what was achieved in similar tests in 1997.

Not a massive power output, just enough to boil around 60 kettles of water. But the importance is that validates the design choices that have been made for an even larger fusion reactor which is now being built in France, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), known by its acronym ITER.

“The JET experiments brought us one step closer to fusion power,” said Dr. Joe Milnes, head of reactor laboratory operations.

“We’ve shown that we can create a mini-star inside our machine and hold it for five seconds and get high performance, which really takes us to a new stage.”

The complex of ITER in the south of France is supported by a consortium of world governments, including member states of the European Union, the United States, China and Russia.

It is expected to be the last step in showing that nuclear fusion can become a reliable energy source in the second half of this century.

This has advantages, since operating the power plants of the future based on fusion would not produce greenhouse gases and also generates very small amounts of short-lived radioactive waste.

“These experiments that we just completed had to work,” said JET chief executive Professor Ian Chapman. “If they hadn’t, we would have real concerns about whether ITER could meet its objectives,” he added.

“The stakes were high and the fact that we achieved what we did was down to the brilliance of people and their confidence in scientific endeavour,” the professor told the BBC.

Fusion works on the principle that energy can be released by forcing atomic nuclei together instead of dividing them, as in the case of the fission reactions that drive existing nuclear power plants.

In the core of the Sun, enormous gravitational pressures allow this to happen at temperatures of around 10 million degrees Celsius.

image source, ITER Caption, The ITER project is under construction in France.

At much lower pressures than are possible to recreate on Earth, the temperatures to produce fusion must be much higher, above 100 million degrees Celsius.

There are no materials that can withstand direct contact with such heat.

So, to achieve fusion in a lab, scientists have devised a solution in which a superheated gas, or plasmait keeps inside a magnetic field donut shaped.

JET, located in the south of England, has pioneered this fusion approach for nearly 40 years. And for the last 10 years, it has been configured to replicate the long-awaited ITER installation.

Will it help the fight to save the planet?

Analysis of Roger Harrabin, expert in the medium environment

The merger announcement is great news, but unfortunately it won’t help our battle to lessen the effects of climate change.

There is great uncertainty about when fusion power will be ready for commercialization. One estimate suggests perhaps in 20 years. Then the merger would have to be extended, which would mean a delay of perhaps a few more decades.

And here’s the rub: The need for carbon-free energy is urgent.

In the words of my colleague Jon Amos: “Fusion is not a solution to get us to zero emissions by 2050. This is a solution to propel society forward in the second half of this century.”

image source, ITER Caption, Nuclear fusion could be a source of energy in the second half of the 21st century.

The French lab’s preferred “fuel” for making the plasma will be a mixture of two forms – or isotopes – of hydrogen called deuterium and tritium.

JET was required to demonstrate a coating for the 80 cubic meter container that encloses the magnetic field that would work efficiently with these isotopes.

For its unprecedented experiments in 1997, JET had used carbon, but carbon absorbs tritium, which is radioactive. So, for the latest tests, new walls were built for the container with beryllium and tungsten, which are two metals and are 10 times less absorbent.

The JET science team then had to adjust their plasma to work effectively in this new environment.

“This is an amazing result because they managed to demonstrate the largest amount of energy output from fusion reactions of any device in history,” said Dr Arthur Turrell, author of a book called The Star Builders.

“It is a milestone because they demonstrated the stability of the plasma for five seconds. That doesn’t sound very long, but on a nuclear timescale, It’s a very, very long time. And it’s very easy to go from five seconds to five minutes, or five hours, or even more.”

The feeding problem

The JET can no longer function because its copper electromagnets get too hot.

Internally cooled superconducting magnets will be used for ITER.

image source, BP Mean Caption, JET will soon cease to operate.

It is well known that fusion reactions in the laboratory take more energy to get started than they can produce. On JET, two 500-megawatt flywheels are used to run the experiments.

But there is strong evidence that this shortfall can be overcome in the future as plasmas are scaled up.

The volume of ITER’s toroidal vessel will be 10 times greater than that of JET. And the French laboratory is expected to break even. The commercial power plants that come after should have a net profit that could feed the power grids.

This is a long-term challenge and it is significant that of the approximately 300 scientists working on JET, a quarter are in the early stages of their careers. They will have to carry out the investigation.

“Fusion is time consuming, complex, difficult,” said Dr. Athina Kappatou. She is still under 40 years old.

“That’s why we have to make sure that from one generation to the next, there are scientists, engineers and technical people who can get things done.”

However, many technical challenges remain.

image source, JET/UKAEA Caption, JET was launched by French President François Mitterrand and Queen Elizabeth II in 1984. Brexit now calls the collaboration into question.

In Europe, the Eurofusion consortium, comprising some 5,000 science and engineering experts from across the European Union, Switzerland and Ukraine, is working on these challenges.

The United Kingdom is also a participant, but has faced problems for his exit from the European bloc after Brexit.

Still, things are already moving forward.

JET is likely to be decommissioned after 2023 and that ITER begin plasma experiments in 2025or shortly after.