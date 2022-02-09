NY Could Change Mask Mandates in Closed Schools and Public Places – NBC New York (47)

New York’s governor and state health officials are debating whether to end or extend two mask-related mandates: one requiring masks to be worn in schools and the other in most other closed public places, such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and offices.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, plans to announce Wednesday which rules will remain in place as the state emerges from a deadly wave of cases primarily related to the Omicron variant.

Hochul met Tuesday with school administrators and teachers’ unions. She has been hinting that statewide mask requirements for school staff and students, put in place before the school year began, will remain in place for now. The governor has also said that she wants more children to get vaccinated before she scraps rules requiring masks to be worn in classrooms.

However, the broader mask order, which has only been in place since December, could come to an end. Hochul has been reassessing that request every two weeks.

During a legislative budget hearing Tuesday, Republican lawmakers pressed state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett to also end the mask-in-schools mandate.

Here’s a look at where masks are required in New York starting Tuesday and how that could change.

WHO SHOULD WEAR MASKS?

Almost everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask in New York in any indoor public place that does not require proof of vaccination to enter.

There is an exception for people who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

The mandate does not apply in private households, but it does include closed workplaces in companies that do not require workers to be vaccinated. People can remove their masks to eat in restaurants.

Students, teachers, and staff at public elementary and secondary schools are also required to wear masks.

WHO MADE THESE RULES?

The state Health Commissioner gained the power to require face coverings in certain settings, including schools, under a regulation approved by a vote of the state Public Health and Health Planning Council in late August.

The power of the commissioner and the governor to require the use of masks has been challenged in court. A lower court judge on Long Island recently ruled that the state constitution did not provide the power to require masks, but an appeals court has put that decision on hold for now while it weighs the issue.

DO THESE MANDATES HAVE AN EXPIRATION DATE?

The general mask-wearing mandate for public places will expire on February 10, unless extended by the administration.

Bassett’s authority to require masks in schools will expire on February 21, but that could also be extended by executive order. New York State Department of Health spokeswoman Jill Montag said Monday that “the regulation is expected to be renewed.”

WHY IS NEW YORK LEANING TO MAINTAIN THE USE OF MASKS IN SCHOOLS?

Many Republican lawmakers, as well as some school leaders, argue that wearing masks makes it difficult for children to physically interact and that the mandates are overreaching at a time when the state’s rise in COVID-19 has slowed.

But Bassett said Tuesday that state health officials are focused on protecting children at a time when public health experts warn that vaccination rates among children remain low and the threat of COVID-19 has not diminished enough.

Bassett said the administration is looking at overall COVID-19 hospitalization and infection trends rather than looking for a single “magic number” to know when COVID-19 rates will be low enough to lift the mask mandate in hospitals. schools.

More children and teachers are getting infected now than at the start of the school year, when the mask-wearing rule was implemented, despite the easing of the Omicron wave.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends the universal use of masks in schools.

WHAT ARE OTHER STATES DOING?

New York is among a minority of states that require most people to wear masks in indoor public places.

Other states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, plan to remove indoor mask requirements in schools by the end of February or early March.

California said it will end its indoor mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people next week, but will keep the mandate for school-age children.