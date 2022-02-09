NY Could End Mask Mandates in Indoor Public Places and Schools – NBC Los Angeles

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced on Wednesday that as of Thursday, February 10, the mandate for the use of masks or proof of vaccination for closed public places, such as restaurants, will be lifted. However, counties, cities and businesses themselves can maintain their own mandates to require the use of masks if they wish, the Democrat added.

However, New Yorkers must continue to wear masks in certain settings such as state health care settings, nursing homes, prisons, centers for the homeless, centers for victims of domestic violence, and on public transportation.

Masks have been a successful part of our toolkit to fight COVID, and New Yorkers must keep wearing them in certain places throughout the State. pic.twitter.com/XLuqbnVZZ9 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 9, 2022

On the other hand, the governor clarified that the mandate for the use of masks will continue for schools and that the State would reassess the conditions in the first week of March. She later added that there was a “strong possibility” that she could lift the mask mandate in schools as of March 7 if the data looked good on March 4.





Hochul had already hinted that school mandates will last longer than others, mainly because vaccination rates for children remain low.

Only about 30% of children ages 5 to 11 in all of New York State are fully vaccinated, and there are parts of the state where that number is still below 20%.

The governor met with school leaders and teachers’ unions on Tuesday, and while the outcome of that meeting was unclear, the general sentiment was that the school mask is likely to be extended beyond the expiration date of March 21. February.

New York Indoor Mask Mandate Timeline

Connecticut already said its school mask mandate will end on February 28 and New Jersey will lift its school mask mandate effective March 7. New York will stick with it until further review after students return to class.

Hochul, like other governors in the region, is free to act given the way COVID infections have plummeted.

Fewer than 4,300 people in New York tested positive on Monday, a third of the number two weeks earlier and a tenth of the number of cases a month ago.

New York City Mask Mandate

However, despite the State making changes to its mask rules, New York City continues to encourage people to wear a mask, even if it is not required.

“We continue to follow the science and guidance of public health professionals to keep New Yorkers safe. We encourage all New Yorkers to continue to wear high-quality masks when indoors or in crowded spaces and to get vaccinated and booster doses to stop the spread,” the Mayor’s Press Secretary Fabien Levy said in a statement.

The city’s school system still has a mask mandate as well.