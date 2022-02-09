NY Could End Mask Mandates in Indoor Public Places and Schools – NBC New York (47)

New York would be close to ending COVID-19 mask mandates as neighboring states have, but it’s likely to happen first for businesses than schools.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a news conference Wednesday morning and is expected to outline plans for the mask mandates and clarify when they would start. The deadline for the state’s indoor mask mandate is February 10, and for the school mask mandate is February 21.

The Democrat has hinted that school mandates will last longer than others, mainly because vaccination rates for children remain low.

Only about 30% of children ages 5 to 11 in all of New York State are fully vaccinated, and there are parts of the state where that number is still below 20%.

The governor met with school leaders and teachers’ unions on Tuesday, and while the outcome of that meeting was unclear, the general sentiment was that the school mask is likely to be extended beyond the expiration date of March 21. February.

New York Indoor Mask Mandate Timeline

Connecticut already said its school mask mandate will end on February 28 and New Jersey will lift its school mask mandate effective March 7.

Hochul, like other governors in the region, is free to act given the way COVID infections have plummeted.

Fewer than 4,300 people in New York tested positive on Monday, a third of the number two weeks earlier and a tenth of the number of cases a month ago.