NY removes mandatory use of masks in closed places

The Governor of New York Kathy Hochul announced that as of this Wednesday the must usage of masks inside closed places.

The measure had generated strong controversies in shops, restaurants and companies.

Governor Kathy Hochul reported that the measure that established that obligation will not be renewed when it expires on Thursday.

He indicated that from now on it will be the cities or companies that determine if it is necessary to use this resource against COVID-19 in closed places.

The obligation to wear masks, however, will remain in schools until March and it will be the municipalities and businesses that will later determine whether they will require it from their administrators and clients, Hochul told the press.

Despite the fact that the state and the megalopolis of New York were the epicenter of the pandemic in 2020, with at least 38,000 deaths in two years in the city alone, Hochul said today all health indicators are “down”.

“It is a magnificent panorama (…) We are not finished but the trend is very, very well oriented and that is why we are now considering a new phase of the pandemic,” said the Democratic governor.

The state of New York has joined others led by the Democratic Party that have announced identical measures to abandon compulsory education face mask since Monday, like California, New Jersey or even Connecticut.

The use of masks to prevent the spread of covid is a very strong political marker in the United States, where the obligation to cover one’s face is considered a violation of individual freedoms by much of the right and the Republican Party.

Such a measure has never been in force in states governed by Republicans, such as Florida or Texas.

Covid infections are in free fall in the United States, with just under 250,000 daily cases on average for seven consecutive days, according to health authorities, far from the peak of 800,000 cases reached in mid-January.

However, on February 4 the country crossed the bar of 900,000 deaths from COVID-19 in almost two years, according to Johns Hopkins University.

