Omicron | Coronavirus | New York eliminates mandate to wear a mask in closed spaces | Covid-19 | WORLD

The governor of the state of New YorkKathy Hochul, lifted this Wednesday the obligation to wear a face mask in closed public places, in force since last December 10, although it will allow the different counties, companies or cities to continue maintaining it.

Today will be the last day of mandatory wearing of the mask, the governor said in a press appearance.

In addition, he clarified that the obligation remains in force for children in schools, at a time when the cases of omicron have drastically dropped to levels below those of last November, after having experienced a worrying peak in early January.

Hochul said the mask mandate in school spaces will remain in place until at least the mid-winter break, which begins Feb. 21.

The obligation to cover the mouth was in force in all types of closed spaces, including shops, public transport and private companies, under penalty of a fine of 1,000 dollars that was imposed on cafeteria or restaurant staff in surprise inspections.

The mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams, has not clarified whether he is in favor of maintaining the obligation and the New York Post newspaper assures that the city will exercise its autonomy in this regard and will not apply the lifting of the measure announced by Hochul.

On Tuesday, five states — Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, California and Oregon — announced plans to relax face mask mandates in schools and other enclosed spaces in the coming weeks.

