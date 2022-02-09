only 129 euros on Amazon with coupon

If your car is already a few years old and you are missing useful functions of more modern cars such as the on-board computer with screen or the rear view camera, be careful because on Amazon there is a multimedia screen at a bargain price so that you “give a second life” to your vehicle: this ANKEWAY stays at 129 euros with a coupon, with fast and free shipping.

The PVP of this multimedia screen is 149.99 euros, but if you activate the coupon that is just below, you benefit from an additional discount of 20 euros that leaves it at 129 euros. Right here below we leave you a screenshot so that you are clear where to mark.

ANKEWAY Android 9.1 Car Radio 2 DIN Car Stereo 7 Inch 1080P HD Touch Screen+Bluetooth Hands-Free Calls+WiFi+GPS Navigation+Rear View Camera+Dual USB+Internet Player

Go ahead that, although it is not a well-known brand, the features offered by this multimedia screen are very attractive for its price (with or without discount).

Thus, it has Android 9.1 as the operating system, it has GPS navigation, a night vision camera (included) ideal to avoid parking troubles. In addition to FM radio, it allows you use apps like Google Maps, YouTube or Spotify, very useful for both entertainment and navigation. There is no lack of hands-free for calls

This 2 DIN format screen is 7-inch diagonal capacitive touchscreen with HD resolution. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mirror link, in addition to having two USB ports.

