OpenSea Recalls CryptoPunks v1 Again as Legal Battle Heats Up

Late on Monday, popular non-fungible token, or NFT, platform OpenSea once again retired the CryptoPunks v1 collection, which came along with the iconic CryptoPunks v2 collection due to a bug in the smart contract. This was allegedly due to a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown notice issued by the developers of the CryptoPunks v2, Larva Labs, to OpenSea. Since the company is also the creator of the CryptoPunks v1 collection, this move has seemed strange to some.

LL has forced @opensea to remove V1 Punks collection because of a DMCA takedown. We are responding via a counter-notice from our counsel in due course. We look forward to updating you further. In the meantime, trade using https://t.co/KjPg88vDqE or @LooksRareNFT pic.twitter.com/1qmgdQrR7l — V1 Punks (@v1punks) February 7, 2022

For many years, OpenSea banned the CryptoPunks v1 collection because users rejected its authenticity. However, the recent listing of the collection on competing NFT platforms such as LooksRare caused increased recognition and prompted OpenSea to lift its initial ban. At the time of writing, the CryptoPunks v1 wrapped collection had surpassed 315.44 Ether (ETH) ($974,000) in total trading volume and is still trading.

But the battle over the authenticity of the NFT collection seems to be heating up. In an announcement posted on the official CryptoPunks v1 Discord, developer Velinova.eth alleges that they have spoken with a “top-tier US IP attorney” who claims that they are “legally able to continue selling these CryptoPunks.” In the meantime, the community is preparing a counter notification tailored to OpenSea. In addition, its NFT holders have chosen to change the name of the collection to “CryptoPunks V1 313 WPV1”, in part to reflect the wrapped nature of NFTs to patch the aforementioned bug.

CryptoPunks V1 Community Announcement | Source: Discord

The question of the authenticity of the CryptoPunks can have important financial consequences. With a total of 824,947.17 ETH traded ($2.55 billion), CryptoPunks v2 is the most popular NFT collection globally. However, part of the high demand for the set comes from its scarcity, as its supply is pegged at 10,000 Punks. If the other 10,000 images of the CryptoPunks v1 are legitimized, it could dilute the brand, causing the price of NFTs to drop rapidly.