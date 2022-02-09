Palliative care must be integrated into Primary Care

In full debate after the approval of the Euthanasia Law, many doctors have demanded that expand resources for palliative careconsidering that they do not have the necessary means to adequately care for the patients who require it.

Juana Sánchez, head of the pain and palliative work group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), explains to Medical Writing What is it Primary Care who should care for these patients. “The place of palliative care, whenever it can be guaranteed, is the patient’s home and, therefore, it is the family doctor – supported by the support teams – who must take charge”.

However, “the lack of existing HR, plus the pandemic, has made it more complex to dedicate all the time that palliative patients require. Family doctors do not arrive and support teams are overwhelmed“, explains Juana Sánchez to this newspaper. “We cannot be at home every day, but there must be coordination between family doctors and support teams of home care to meet the needs of each patient, which are different depending on the type of illness that each of them has.

The current problems are “mainly” the lack of resources. “Existing resources are not enough, not only the personal ones but also the material ones. In rural areas the distances are longer, the hospitals are not close and the patient cannot be sent to the hospital every two days. We have to give an adequate response, that’s why we need good coordination, also with those who remain on guard”, she affirms.

Palliative patients want to be cared for at home

Palliative care, which can sometimes be extended over time according to the evolution of each disease, Therefore, it requires not only the intervention of the family doctor, but it is “essential”, according to Juana Sánchez, coordination with the support team.

The doctor explains that first and foremost, the patient’s wishes must be taken into account. “Palliative patients want to be cared for at home, where they are cared for by their families, which is why it is necessary to guarantee that it can be given an answer 24 hours. Although it is complex, they must be attended by Primary Care coordinated with home care support teams.

Primary Care and support teams organize palliative care

Daniel Ramos, a specialist in this area, agrees with Juana Sánchez and asks that a model be developed for palliative care in Primary Care with a greater number of resources. “Without a solid model of Primary Care there is no hospital care! The model will fall under its weight! Without Primary Care, palliative care support teams have no reason to exist! For a quality model!”

In statements to Medical WritingDaniel Ramos explains that “home support teams in palliative care do not make sense if there is no a model of Primary Care whom to give support in an organized manner and with criteria of complexity”.

Palliative care should be done by any health

In his opinion, he believes that without the support of Primary Care “the number of patients would not be enough or because of the dispersion that exists in some communities, such as Castilla y León. Palliative care should be done any toilet what is in front of you a patient in needIt all depends on your training and experience.

The medical expert in palliative care tells this newspaper that this primary care will require support from “human resources, as well as stabilizing the teams, reducing quotas in some places, train well those who need to attend palliative careorganize assistance and coordinate resources well“.

Palliative care requires home visits and “you have to have time, each patient needs a certain amount of time“, explains Daniel Ramos to Medical Writing. Therefore, palliative care in Primary Care must be done in a “comprehensive and coordinated” way. more clinical sessions, share care in a more organized way. Specialized teams would focus on high complexity,” he concludes.