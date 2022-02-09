Pedro Pierluisi agrees to give firefighters a raise that could take firefighters’ base salary to $2,500

The governor Peter Pierluisi promised today, Wednesday, to give firefighters a salary increase through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that could bring the group’s monthly base salary to $2,500.

“We are going to use ARPA funds to the extent that we have them available, but other funds that we can identify”said the chief executive, who was in Barceloneta while thousands of public servants, including firefighters, marched to La Fortaleza to demand better wages and a dignified retirement.

The government has already approved an increase of $125 for firefighters that will take effect in July, but now they would receive a new increase that would be subtracted from the increase already granted. It was not definitively specified how much this last increase would be and when it will take effect. The governor is expected to make the official announcement next Tuesday.

“Both groups (teachers and firefighters) are going to be taken care of and on the fly any other sector that feels that their pay and working conditions are not the best, they can make the claims they want to make”Pierluisi pointed out.

Jose Tiradospokesman for the Firefighters Union, indicated, however, that in the meeting held today, Wednesday, with the adviser on Labor Affairs, Yamil Ayala, the firefighters claim is that the increase is $1,000 per month. “As part of the negotiation he (Ayala) told us: “’how much are you asking for’” and what we are asking for is what Noelia Garcia he offered us, which is $1,000″, detailed the union leader referring to that meeting.

Tirado indicated, however, that they will continue to fight for a dignified retirement. ”This demonstration is historic. Since 1973, when the firefighters went on strike under the administration of Governor (Rafael) Hernández Colón, the firefighters had not left the stations and today there were 720 firefighters in San Juan,” Tirado said.

The governor also said that the Government’s “Classification and Remuneration Plan” contains increases for public servants in different positions that would come into effect in January of next year. This plan does not include teachers, police officers and teachers. “The (Fiscal Oversight) Board did give way to that,” he said.

Public servants demanding better working and salary conditions march to La Fortaleza. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

“I will continue to be a teacher, but he will not be governor again,” reads a banner alluding to Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Some also call for the resignation of Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Other sectors and groups joined the call after these expressions of the governor: “No one is obliged to be a policeman or a firefighter.” (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Teachers also demand a dignified retirement. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

A banner reads: “Teachers fighting… the best lesson they are teaching.” (Stephanie Rojas)

Thus manifests a citizen of the working class of Puerto Rico. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

A protester holding a sign that reads, “A country that doesn’t value its teachers doesn’t value its future.” (Stephanie Rojas)

“We are chained,” said the protester. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

A poster with the message: “Wage justice and dignified retirement now.” (Stephanie Rojas)

The teachers claim that its value is not temporary, in reference to the temporary increase announced by Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The temporary increase will take effect in July. (Stephanie Rojas)

Banner with the flag of Puerto Rico and the message: “Salary justice. Dignified retirement.” (teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com)

Firefighters also demand a living wage. (teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com)

Some people in front of the Capitol called for Pierluisi’s resignation. (teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com)

A banner with the message: “Gray hair is respected.” (Teresa Canino Rivera)

“Worthy, worthy, worthy” is what teachers demand for their retirement. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

On the other hand, Pierluisi He said that he “never” meets with the people who come in protests or marches to La Fortaleza and that it is his work team that usually attends to these sectors.

“I never get together when there are those kinds of marches and protests… it doesn’t matter what kind of march, my work team is the one that receives the people who protest and march and then they inform me. My role is to make decisions. Decisions are made in my office when I am properly advised by the people around me”, said the chief executive.

While the march was taking place, the governor was meeting with the mayor of Barceloneta, Wanda Soleras part of his work plan, where every Wednesday he meets with different municipal executives, explained the governor’s press spokeswoman.

Pierluisi, as the teachers’ leadership had anticipated, indicated that tomorrow, Thursday, he will meet with the president of the Federation of Teachers, Mercedes Martinez (FMRP). “She asked for a meeting by appointment and I am going to grant it to her tomorrow, so, yes, I work. As I have said, I have met on multiple occasions with the president of the Teachers’ Association, who is the exclusive representative of the teachers, and it is always by appointment,” he argued.