Pedro Pierluisi announces that other Education employees will receive a raise of $1,000

At a time when thousands of teachers and other public employees are gathering in San Juan to march to La Fortaleza, Governor Peter Pierluisi announced that the temporary increase of $1,000 a month for educators in the public system will be extended to school principals, regional superintendents and teacher facilitators.
Like the temporary increase for teachers, this will be granted starting July 1, the governor reported in joint written statements with the secretary of the Department of Education, Eliezer Ramos Pares.
The increase destined for the teaching profession was identified as part of the ESSER federal fund initiatives, after the efforts made by the governor, as a result of a plan submitted by the government of Puerto Rico and approved by the federal Department of Education.
“The steps taken to grant the increase were fruitful, which allowed us to extend it to other teachers who day by day maintain the operations of our system and fight for a better education,” said the governor.
The identified funds are non-recurring, so they would be available until September 2024, the year of the elections.
A large number of teachers, firefighters, nurses and other public servants are currently in different parts of San Juan participating in the “Great March of Indignation”, to demand a decent salary and better working conditions.
For his part, Ramos Parés assured that more resources will be identified to continue providing tools to improve education in Puerto Rico.
“We recognize how important the teaching profession is for the development of our children and young people. That is why we will continue to search for resources that meet the needs of our schools and that positively impact all members of the school communities,” said the official.
Public servants demanding better working and salary conditions march to La Fortaleza.
The teachers claim that its value is not temporary, in reference to the temporary increase announced by Governor Pedro Pierluisi.
