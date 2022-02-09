Pedro Pierluisi on his controversial expressions of public officials: “Repent of what?”

After his expressions about public officials who demand a salary increase and those who have participated in demonstrations generated controversy, the governor Peter Pierluisi He maintained this Tuesday that he was misunderstood, since he is in solidarity with government employees.

In addition, he said that he had no reason to regret his comments.

“No, at all. regret what? In other words, I made many expressions totally in solidarity with the claims that exist, giving space to public expression, march, protest. The only thing I did say is that one should not give in to duty. Duty should not be neglected”, Pierluisi said to questions from journalists during a press conference at the Convention Center where he spoke of mitigation proposals before the consideration of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, in English).

“He who misses work is missing duty, unless he is really sick. And what I repeat is that no. That is not right. There is no justification, one can protest and march outside of working hours,” the governor continued about the recent demonstrations by public employees, such as police officers, teachers Y firefightersdemanding better working conditions, particularly a salary increase and greater benefits for their respective retirements.

Yesterday, when asked about those claims and the ongoing demonstrations, Pierluisi said “no one is required to be a policeman or a firefighter. But the one who dedicates himself to that vocation has to assume that responsibility, and if for some reason he questions whether he should continue doing it, because the pay is not what he expects, the working conditions are not what he expects, he is not obliged to remain in that position”.

His public expressions generated annoyance and questions among public officials.

“I expressed so many things yesterday that any of my expressions can be taken out of context, but it is obvious and it falls from the bush and whoever questions it is really missing the truth, that I am totally committed to the public servants of Puerto Rico. I am a public servant, by vocation and I carry all of them in my heart”, stated Pierluisi.

Meanwhile, Pierluisi downplayed the criticism he has received for his statements.

“Regardless of what some want to criticize or sharpen or look for the fifth leg of the cat… that is not what is going to move me. That is not what is going to move me. To me, what will move me is the good of the people, ”said Pierluisi.

He added that “it applies to everyone, to all of Puerto Rico, to everyone who has a job in Puerto Rico”, his expression that anyone who is not satisfied with their economic remuneration should move from their job position.

“Here no one is obliged to work anywhere. If the conditions are not adequate, or the pay is not adequate, we all have the right to seek an option and that happens every day in Puerto Rico,” said Pierluisi, not without first stressing that being a police officer or a teacher are “essential” tasks. in which “the people are not left unprotected”.

“I sympathize with everyone. They all have the right to protest, as long as they have not received the raises they have claimed, they have every right to march. Here we live in a democracy and that freedom distinguishes us. But I am going to repeat what I said yesterday: the right to protest, to march, should not entail that one sets aside the duty of it, particularly in areas as sensitive as the education of our children and youth. Particularly in areas as sensitive as the security of our people,” he said.

“One can have all the demands one wants, but when one assumes a responsibility as big as that: defend life and property, teach our children and our young people, make the protest you want, march what you want, but that does not prevent that you can do your job. And I say that on behalf of the people of Puerto Rico that goes beyond everything else,” he added.

Pierluisi recalled that he has responded to demands for better salaries from police officers, teachers and firefighters. He recognized that they deserve more money.

“But you see my trajectory,” commented the governor.

Tomorrow, Wednesday (February 9) the teachers will march until Strength to demand a salary increase and a better retirement despite the fact that after a previous demonstration the governor gave way to an increase of $1,000 per month. Pierluisi said that, if his presence is necessary, he will participate in any meeting to receive the protesters. Otherwise, he will delegate to his work team.

“My presence will be indispensable because my work team -which is there to assist me- cannot solve something and they need me to take a position at that given moment and that I will be in a position to take it, I can take that (can assist) … But I do not appear like this because yes, because that is not how my management works, ”he pointed out.