Peppermint returns with a new version full of new features

We overtook you with PING on Saturday the launch of this new version of Peppermintnoting the possibility of taking it up again to dedicate a news story to it in conditions such as the one at hand, and that is that Peppermint returns with important changes after almost three years of silence… for a compelling reason, it should be added.

Getting into the matter, Peppermint is an interesting distro for its particular approach, without which we would be talking about a Linux Lite or similar to use. Peppermint, however, is the Linux distribution par excellence for web applications, not only because of their willingness to include them as first-class alternatives, but also because of the innovation they have brought in this regard. Innovation, yes.

The great contribution and hallmark of Peppermint compared to other Linux distributions is Ice-SSB (Site Specific Browsers), a self-developed application that allows the user to create web applications on demand. In other words, webapps in the style of those of Chromium browsers and derivatives, but with additional settings that may be of interest to more than one user, especially on Linux.

For example, with Ice-SSB it is possible to create webapps based on the browser that is used by default, including Chromium and derivatives, with the addition of being able to do it with isolated profile. And something much, much more interesting, such as being able to create web applications also with firefoxwhich after Mozilla’s irrational rudeness in relation to them has been left, at least for now, without accessible routes.

In fact, the work of the Peppermint developers with the topic of web applications has been so good that Linux Mint took note for the creation of its WebApp Manager tool, in whose presentation article we explained everything it offers, as well as We review theory and practice around this functionality and the creation of webapps with different browsers and tools.

In this regard, the new version of Peppermint has introduced some curious changes, such as not preinstalling any web browser, so that the user can do the same. Of course, making your job easier with a new welcome screen that includes options to quickly install a browser, different extras, or a tutorial to learn how to use Ice-SSB, among others.

But that’s not all: more than two long years have given enough of themselves and Peppermint has really significant news to its credit, such as the migration of the base system, from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS that Peppermint 10 used to Debian 11, the adoption of the Calamares installer replacing Ubiquity, in addition to an important change such as the goodbye to 32-bit: Peppermint is now a 64-bit operating system.

Anyone planning to install Peppermint should also note that NumLock is enabled by default in the installation process, and the Peppermint Settings and Control Center administration tools have been combined into a single module called Peppermint Hub.

Other new features of the new version of Peppermint include the abandonment of components of LXD by Xfce (4.16.2) in full, thus leaving behind one of its less attractive aspects, such as the mixture of components and applications from different desktop environments… with nuances, since they have decided to use Nemo as a file manager instead of Thunar. It remains to be seen if they have maintained the good balance between consumption and performance that distribution enjoyed.

As you can see, it was worth dedicating a space of its own to the new version of Peppermint, for which no specific numbering has been given. That’s why we talk all the time about the new version by Peppermint: Both the current and previous versions are available on the download page, so be careful which you choose (the new one comes first).

Finally, it should be remembered that if Peppermint has remained silent for so long, it was due to the death of its leader, Mark Greaves, two years ago. It is not easy to recover from something like that and you have to admit it. This new version, of course, goes in memory of him.