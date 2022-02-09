Pereira: at least 14 dead and 35 injured in a landslide that buried several houses in the coffee zone of Colombia

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Landslide in Dosquebradas, Pereira, Colombia.

image source, Getty Images

Scenes of pain and despair were experienced this Tuesday after several homes and businesses were buried by a landslide in central Colombia.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, has left at least 14 people dead and one missing.

It happened in Dosquebradas, a municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Pereira, Risaralda, in the coffee zone of the South American country.

Authorities reported that another 35 people were injured.

