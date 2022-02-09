Peruvian team | Andy Polo’s ex-partner denounces him for violence: “He pulled my hair and slapped me” | sports

Name by Andy Polo jumped from the sports pages to police. It turns out that the MLS Portland Timbers player was denounced by his ex-partner for physical violence and failure to support his children, as stated on the Magaly TV program, the firm.

The mother of the family gave details before the cameras of the Magaly Medina program about the violence suffered by the former player of Universitario de Deportes when they lived together. In addition, she showed all the evidence of her, such as the complaint against the selected and the photos of the blows in different parts of the body.

“He pulled my hair, I fell to the floor, he slapped me and gave me a black eye,” she said through tears.

YOU CAN SEE: Fans of the Peruvian national team buy travel packages for the duel against Uruguay

violence against their children

At another time, Génessis Alarcón confessed that the 27-year-old footballer has also attacked his young children, a product of their relationship of more than five years. He even, he has stopped paying the pension so he decided to report it.

“Yes, he has also been violent with my children (…) A few weeks ago my daughter got sick and would not stop vomiting. The only thing left for me to do was sell my shoes, the things I have, because he does not take charge, “she said.

As you remember, Andy Polo was present in the last Bicolor friendlies played at the National Stadium against Panama and Jamaica. Although he added a few minutes, he was not part of the squad for the Qatar 2022 Qualifying matches against Colombia and Ecuador.

The young footballer has been with the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer in the United States for four seasons. Previously, the one trained in Universitario played at Universidad San Martín, Inter in Italy, Millonarios in Colombia and Morelia in Mexico.

Help channels for violence against women

In case of suffering any type of violence or witnessing acts against women, it is recommended to take action and communicate with the Ministry of Women through its official channels.