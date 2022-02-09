Pete Davidson makes his relationship with Kim Kardashian official… sort of

Does Kim Kardashian have a partner? This say Teigen and Legend 0:50

(CNN) — Pete Davidson spoke of his “girlfriend” in the same interview in which we learned that he has a candle with the face of Kim Kardashian and that was the official confirmation that the world needed, apparently.

In a recent interview, Kay Adams of “PEOPLE (The TV Show!)” spotted a Kardashian candle on top of the dresser in Davidson’s bedroom.

The couple have been romantically linked for the past year, but they haven’t spoken much publicly about the status of their relationship.

But when asked about being famous, Pete Davidson said, “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or anything like that. So most of my daily life is getting in cars and going to a set.”

“Or, if I’m on break, I hang out with my friends or chill with my girlfriend indoors,” he said. “So I don’t do much.”

Kim Kardashian candle, reference to a “girlfriend”, do the math.

The pair have been seen publicly multiple times since they were first linked in October, and of course, now there’s the famous kiss they shared during a “Saturday Night Live” skit when Kardashian was the host.

The reality TV mogul, who is in the process of divorcing Kanye West, could have a good Valentine’s Day this year, as Davidson said, “This would be the first year I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans. “.

“It’s a great day, it’s another Super Bowl,” he said of the holiday, which this year is the day after the Super Bowl. “A Super Bowl for the ladies.”