Play and go! Chivas planned a complicated trip against Juárez

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 08.02.2022 19:03:04





The Chivas will play this Wednesday in view of FC Juarez in duel pending from Day 4 and for the same there will be arrival and departure the same day.

For this match, the Guadalajara made one planning for do not sleep in the city of chihuahuensesince they will arrive the same day of the match and will depart back after the commitment.

Therefore, the directive of the Sacred Flock hired a plane and it will be a charter flight.

It also has to do with prevent more infections of COVID-19 in the template of Chivasthen in previous weeks suffered from ‘sensitive casualties’ due to the virus; They don’t want to go through such a situation.

East duel was originally programmed for him saturday february 5but the low temperatures and the snow that fell in Ciudad Juárez forced move The Party, what will be played this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

After the duel against Juárez, Chivas returns to Guadalajara and from the thursday start to prepare the match on Saturday before tigers at the Akron Stadium which is already part of the Day 5 of the Clausura 2022.

How are Chivas and Juárez doing in Liga MX?

With the duel that they have pending, both of them are located in the middle zone of the general table, well the braves of the Tuca Ferretti occupy the seventh position with 6 units, while the Chivas are located in the 11th position with 4 points.

​