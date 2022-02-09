Potato ‘milk’, the new vegetable product that can revolutionize the market

Vegetable drinks that imitate milk are experiencing a boom throughout the world. Photo: Getty Images.

The market for plant-based milk alternatives is booming: there are already 124 independent plant-based dairy companies, it is estimated that more than half of Spaniards consume them and in 2020, venture capital investment in this segment skyrocketed to $1.6 billion.

Among the most popular are soy, oatmeal, rice and almond drinks; but now it’s breaking out an amazing raw material, even more sustainablewhich could revolutionize the sector and unseat them all: potato “milk”.

The Swedish startup DUG, owned by Veg of Lund, is the main pioneer of this peculiar alternative to milk and, although at first the idea of ​​drinking potatoes does not sound too appetizing, it may the many advantages it offers make you consider giving it a try.

Much more ecological

And it is that, if you are a person aware of the environment, you will be interested to know that potato farming is twice as efficient as oat farming and uses 56 times less water than almonds. Compared to cow’s milk, potato milk has 75% less environmental impact.

To obtain this drink, heat is applied to the potatoes, they are emulsified in rapeseed oil and ingredients such as vitamins, pea protein and chicory fiber are added. The result is a product suitable for vegans that can also be interesting for people with allergies or intolerances, since does not contain gluten, lactose or nuts.

DUG potato milk already has been awarded in the recent World Awards for Food Innovationobtaining the first prize in the category of best product suitable for allergy sufferers and the second in the category of best plant-based drink.

Currently, D.U.G. offers three variants of your drink: original, barista and sugar free, that can be purchased through Amazon and the websites of The Vegan Kind, Navesu and Ocado. The company plans to make a big launch in supermarkets in the United Kingdom and, if they are successful, expand to other strategic markets such as the United States. Will it succeed in capturing the palate of consumers?

