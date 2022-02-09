Precious: Catherine Zeta-Jones took all eyes at her 52 years

Catherine Zeta-Jones was recently selected to star alongside Lisette Alexis in the television adaptation of National Treasure, a production that is in development for the Disney+ production company. The 52-year-old actress will play Billie, a towering billionaire, black market antiques expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

Zeta-Jones It has a character who went from being a penniless orphan to a smart and elegant businesswoman and adventurer, who is used to getting what she wants, and wants nothing more and less than the Pan-American treasure. But not only for the money, but that treasure has personal and deep interests for her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones posing. Source: Instagram @catherinezetajones

The filming of Disney + that has to Catherine Zeta-Jones in their coffers, starts this month and is an expansion of the “The Search” film franchise. A series that centers on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of her life to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and rescue a Pan-American treasure. lost. It is precisely the role of Billie, who will play the British.

While waiting for the shoots, Zeta-Jones It wreaks havoc on social networks, where it shows itself beautiful and without problems from haters and does not care about what they will say. Not even half a day has passed and her last post on her Instagram has already been filled with comments of all kinds, from her wide cyber public.

Wearing a black cowboy hat and following the style, a shirt with orange and black details and dark jeans. Added to her loose hair and piercing gaze, Catherine Zeta-Jones He took the hearts of many users, who gave him a like, of which he has over 18 thousand.