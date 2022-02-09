Precious: Catherine Zeta-Jones took all eyes at her 52 years

Admin 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

Catherine Zeta-Jones was recently selected to star alongside Lisette Alexis in the television adaptation of National Treasure, a production that is in development for the Disney+ production company. The 52-year-old actress will play Billie, a towering billionaire, black market antiques expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

Zeta-Jones It has a character who went from being a penniless orphan to a smart and elegant businesswoman and adventurer, who is used to getting what she wants, and wants nothing more and less than the Pan-American treasure. But not only for the money, but that treasure has personal and deep interests for her.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is the REASON why Alejandro Fernández decided NOT to sing with Vicente Fernández again

The race of Alexander Fernandez exists largely thanks to Vicente Fernandez, Foaly’s father instilled in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved