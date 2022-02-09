Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.5539 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at 20.5757 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.36% or 7.4 cents, trading around 20.54 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5108 and a maximum of 20.6236 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5757 – Sell: $20.5757

: Buy $20.5757 – Sell: $20.5757 HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99 Banamex : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.17

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.17 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.81 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.15

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.15 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $21.14 Exchange: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.11

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.11 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,969.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso advances 5 cents in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.50 pesos, for $27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.