Probable alignment of Chivas against Juárez for Day 4

After the first three games of the campaign, the Chivas already have their lineup ready with which they will face the duel of the Clausura 2022 Tournament where they will face Bravos de Juárez for Matchday 4 on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. After the duel was postponed to last weekend due to heavy snowfall and icy weather that hit the city in the state of Chihuahua.

After confirming the returns of Jesús Molina, Antonio Briseño and the incorporation of José Juan Macías, the helmsman Marcelo Leaño You will have a full team. Given this, the work of the coaching staff should be highlighted throughout a week and a half of work to choose the footballers who are in the best moment for this duel against the border players, something that will help the eleven starting elements to oil mechanisms to show good performances in this complicated visit.

However, the lack of surprises that there will be in a line-up where the vast majority of players are from the past is evident. Opening 2021, since they only added “Piojo” Alvarado to their ranks, the young Paolo Yrizar and the surprise arrival of JJ, who will not yet be available for this commitment. But there will be some novelties with respect to the previous duels, since the draw against Gallos Blancos 1-1 did not leave the board or the coach very happy.

Chivas will use their best available men, so they would jump on the field with Raúl Gudiño in goal, Luis Olivas and Antonio Briseno in the central defense, Carlos Cisneros as right back and on the left Cristian Calderón. In the medicancha will be Serge Flores, with Fernando Beltran, Isaac Brizuela as right midfielder, Jesus Angle to the left and to the front Alexis Vega, who will be the captain, together with Ángel Zaldívar.

For Chivas and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño it is imperative to continue in the ascending line with another victory to gain strength in the first duels of the campaign that seem more to way, because from the Day 5 will be facing the most powerful clubs of Liga MX and therefore it is a good idea to arrive with some victories in tow.