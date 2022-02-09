Problems with Windows Update: Fix errors and update

We open Start on our computer

Let’s go to the Computer Configuration section

We touch on “Update and security”, the last option on the list

We go to the menu on the left bar of the screen

In the options, choose “Troubleshoot”

At the bottom, tap on “Additional troubleshooters”

It will start scanning and a series of options will appear. Running or “find and fix other problems”. Among the options, choose “Windows Update” and tap on the button “Run the troubleshooter.” Once you have it, reboot the device.

Now, according to the recommended instructions, we must look for new updates to see if they appear as normal in Windows Update. The steps are simple:

We open Start and look for Settings

In the configuration section we touch on “Update and security”

We make sure that we are on the Update screen

We touch the button at the top of the screen: “Search for updates”

If it appears, install any pending updates.

On Windows 11

The steps in Windows 11 vary slightly from the previous one because we will not have to go to update and security from configuration but to the “system” section.

We open Settings on the computer

We access the “System” section

Once here, we look “Problem solver”

We touch on the option “Other troubleshooters”

We look for the “Most frequent” section

We select “Update” and we confirm with execute

When it’s done, we restart. And once we have the computer ready again, we can go to Windows Update on the corresponding screen to search for pending updates.

Other possible solutions

It will depend on the version you have of Windows that we must do some steps or others.

On Windows 7 and 8.1

If the error codes appear on the computer we can go to the troubleshooter where we have to go through a series of steps answering the different questions. As explained by Microsoft, a series of troubleshooting steps specific to each situation and a question at the end of each step: Has the problem been resolved? If it is not resolved, we continue. If it is resolved, we select “Yes” and we finished.

To do so, we must go to the support web page and scroll, where we will begin to answer the different questions that the assistant asks us. The first is simple: what version of the operating system did you have the error? Of course, we must bear in mind that the problem solver is only useful if you have Windows 8 or Windows 7 because the current versions of the operating system have other proposed solutions.

On Windows 10 and Windows 11

Although there are no specific steps to solve the problem and it will depend on the error code, there are several aspects that we can take into account if we have some error during the installation, if we have a bug that prevents the update from being installed.

We can follow some simple steps that they recommend us from Microsoft:

It may be that the update is not downloaded to update the operating system. They need at least 16 GB of free space on the device. If you don’t have it, check the list of installed apps, delete files, etc.

Reboot to apply updates.

It is not enough to update, but we must restart for the corresponding update to be applied. The steps are simple and we simply have to go to Home and “Off” where the option to update and restart will appear on which we must click.

Disconnect external hardware

It is likely that external hardware can give us problems in some cases. From Microsoft they ask us for the following: “Remove all drives and storage devices external devices, docks, and any other hardware attached to the device that is not required for basic operation. Then run the updates again and see if this fixed the problem”

Update drivers

Update hardware drivers or check if there are any pending. In this case, we could see if they are stopping the update from developing normally. After the update, try to run the updates again.

error codes

There are many error codes that we will see in Windows Update depending on where the problem is. From the Microsoft help page we can find a complete list of all the error codes, the message and its description. They are generally divided into a number of categories there are hundreds of options available. We will not collect all possible errors, but many of those that can appear on the computer. According to Microsoft itself, the most common codes are those corresponding to 0x80240034; 0x8007000E, 0x80242006, 0x80244018, 0x80D02002, 0x80246017, 0x80240438, 0x80070070, 0x8007000D, 0x80246008, 0x80096004, 0x80.07 But are not the only ones.

There are several categories these errors fall into: automatic update errors, inventory errors, user interface errors, download manager errors, update driver errors, etc. We collect all of them below and just do Control+F so that the search box appears in the browser and we copy and paste ours to get rid of doubts, to know what is happening.

