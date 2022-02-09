Restaurant inspired by Che Guevara and Fidel Castro opens in Miami

Café Habana, which has locations in New York, Malibu, California, and Tokyo, intends to open a location in downtown Miami. His story honors Cuban revolutionaries Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. Cafe Habana website

A Mexican joint where the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and Che Guevara plotted the Cuban revolution is the inspiration for a New York restaurant that will soon open a location in downtown Miami.

But in Miami that is a problem.

Café Habana, which will open its doors at 229 S Miami Ave. in the spring of 2022, began operations inside a converted New York restaurant in 1997. The concept is a fusion of Cuban and Mexican cuisine, with a history based on the communist revolutionary tradition.

“Inspired by a historic venue in Mexico City, where legend has it that Che Guevara and Fidel Castro plotted the Cuban Revolution, the iconic Café Habana was created inside an old-school New York restaurant in 1997. Eighteen years later, the Café Habana is still an institution…” read a description on the restaurant’s website as of this week.

The original story of Café Habana has been deleted from its website after strong reactions in Miami. Google

That information was deleted from the restaurant’s website and from Google in the days after the people of Miami discovered the restaurant’s story.

The restaurant calls its founder Sean Meenan, a fifth-generation New Yorker, a “philanthropist.” [sic] ecologically conscious and visionary entrepreneur”.

“Sean Meenan…had a dream. That dream was Café Habana”, reads the web.

“Sorry, Sean Meenan, but here in Miami there are two things we don’t accept: communism and gringos making croquettes,” podcaster Josué Álvarez posted on his Instagram page.

The restaurant’s menu is a mixture of the stereotypes of Cuban and Mexican cuisine. Alongside the grilled corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder is a Cuban sandwich that the website says was voted the best in New York City. In addition to the traditional ham, roast pork and Swiss cheese, it has chipotle mayonnaise and is served on a roll.

Yes, there is guacamole and tortilla chips on the menu.

The Soho restaurant’s website shows a Brooklyn mural featuring the late rapper Biggie Smalls, who sang the song “Get Money,” painted as “Commander Biggie.”

The New York restaurant guide The Infatuation described its Café Habana as “a special place” and “one of the coolest restaurants in NYC”.

Miami has reacted differently to restaurants and owners who align themselves with the Cuban revolution.

Café Habana is less than a mile north of Brickell’s Nusr-et Steakhouse, where founder chef Nusret Gökçe—nicknamed Salt Bae in memes—dressed in honor of Fidel Castro on Instagram. Because of this he had protests outside his restaurant for days.

And it comes just a few months after the advisory chef of a new South Beach restaurant, HaSalon – of the New York group Major Food Group – published a photo of a plate of black beans on the internet, lamenting “the sincere pain for the Cubans who they have passed away and have not had the privilege of eating these black beans.”

The Miami Herald sent a message to the restaurant group on social media and has yet to hear back.

