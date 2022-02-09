After Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski was encouraged to choose the quarterback he would like to play on the gridirons. There is replacement for TB12!

It was just revealed that Tom Brady would retire from the NFL one of the questions that caused the most stir was: And now what will happen to Rob Gronkowski? Without having an answer yet, the tight end was encouraged to say who he would like to play as quarterback on the gridirons.

They were made for each other. Only Brady managed to bring Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to return after a sabbatical. And it didn’t go badly… Although the tight end had a slow start, he ended up being fundamental in the victory of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LV with two touchdowns.

the chemistry between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski it was such that TB12 retired with the distinction of being with Gronk the second-highest scoring duo (90) in NFL history behind only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who combined for 112 touchdowns.

It is still uncertain what will become of Gronkowski’s future in the NFL since he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one year until the 2021 season and while that mystery is being solved, Rob revealed to Autograph NFT Tom Brady’s replacement in the league who would you like to play with?

Rob Gronkowski Picked Tom Brady’s Replacement in the NFL

“I kind of like this young quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: he’s Joe Burrow, man. I saw it in college. I love the way he presents himself on the football field. In the protection pocket he is so calm and only sends the direct pass ”, Rob Gronkowski declared.