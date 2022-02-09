Ross María and DJ Sammy exude love on social media

The relationship between the artist Ross María and the music producer known as DJ Sammy is going from strength to strength. Although at first both denied it, young people distill honey through social networks.

The singer of “El heladero” shared some photos kissing with the producer and the message that reads: “From fear or love, I choose to love you.” The publication has more than 160 thousand likes and almost 10 thousand comments.

The “lovebirds” no longer hide their love and that could be noticed while sharing with colleagues from the genre, Secreto, Chimbala, Dj Adoni, among others.

It was last week that the couple confirmed to journalist Tony Dandrades (Primer Impacto) that they had been in a relationship for a month. Despite the fact that they were shown as a couple and had been caught in loving attitudes, both reiterated on several occasions that it was only a professional relationship.

“I can’t deny it, there’s a chemistry,” was DJ Sammy’s response as the young singer interrupted him by saying, “Yes, we are.”

“Already confirmed, yes, don’t ask me on the networks,” said Ross María.

When questioned about why they had not confirmed it, the music producer said: “I have been very attacked on the networks for my previous relationships and I have learned many things and I told myself that any relationship I have I want to keep away from the public. ”.

The relationships referred to are the one he had with the urban Yailin, the most viral, Anuel’s current girlfriend and before that with the instagramer Jenn Quezada, both very controversial relationships on social networks.

While Ross María, who is promoting his new song “El ice cream man” and was nominated for Premio lo Nuestro, ended a four-year relationship with the new urban artist Frander Martínez.

A few weeks ago on the Alofoke Radio Show, DJ Sammy reiterated that he and the artist only worked together and that there was only one friendship between them. La Ross had said the same thing a few days before.